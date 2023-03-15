Cowboys cut Ezekiel Elliott

Dallas.- The Dallas Cowboys have informed running back Ezekiel Elliott that he will be cut from the team, making him a free agent.

According to various reports in the United States, Dallas will designate Elliott as a post-June 1 cut, saving the organization about $10.9 million to create salary cap space.

Leaving after 7 seasons

Ezekiel Elliott spent seven seasons with the Cowboys, who selected him in the 2016 Draft.

Since then, “Zeke” has rushed for 8,262 yards and 68 touchdowns in 103 games. Additionally, he had 2,336 receiving yards and 12 receiving touchdowns.

Last season, Elliott rushed for 876 yards and 12 touchdowns in 15 games, but he was losing out to Tony Pollard. Through the air, he had low numbers with 17 receptions for 92 yards.