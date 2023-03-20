Cowboys strengthen their attack with the acquisition of wide receiver Brandin Cooks – Hola News

Sports Writing, Mar 19 (EFE).- The Dallas Cowboys strengthened their air attack this Sunday with the acquisition of receiver Brandin Cooks, who arrives from the Houston Texans for the 2023 NFL season.

In exchange for Cook, the Texans will receive a fifth-round pick this year and a sixth-round pick in 2024.

Born in Stockton, California, 29 years ago, he is an explosive receiver who has surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in six of his nine NFL seasons, during which he has scored 49 touchdowns.

His problem is the instability that has led him to experience four team changes since he was selected in the first round of the 2014 Draft by the New Orleans Saints, a team with which he played until 2016.

He played with the New England Patriots for a year, then went to the Los Angeles Rams, where he stayed for two seasons. He came to the Texans in 2020, a team that he wanted to leave since last season, which is why he lost the captaincy.

Despite his desire to get out of Houston, Cooks led in receptions with 57 for 699 yards and three scores.

The former star of the Oregon State Beavers is an elite receiver who, together with CeeDee Lamb, will form a powerful pair of receivers in Dallas that aims to provide Dak Prescott with more effective options to surpass the 2,860 yards the quarterback achieved last season. .

In other relevant free agency moves, the Pittsburgh Steelers settled with guard Isaac Seumalo, champion in Super Bowl LII with the Philadelphia Eagles, a team he played with between 2016 and 2022. He has played 81 games in those seven seasons.

Last Thursday the Steelers introduced fellow guard Nate Herbig, who defended the Jets in 2022. Seumalo and Herbig will join two starters Kevin Dotson and James Daniel, looking to provide better protection for quarterback Kenny Pickett.

In Carolina, the Panthers agreed to two-time Pro Bowl Adam Thielen, formerly of the Vikings, for three years and $25 million. The 32-year-old will be the team’s most experienced receiver.

The Detroit Lions signed defensive back, leading interceptions leader in 2022 with the Eagles, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, for one season in exchange for $8 million.

Also this Sunday, the Texans extended the contract of Laremy Tunsil, a star in their offensive line who will be the highest paid tackle in NFL history with a contract of 75 million dollars for the next three seasons.