CR7 sets record for games with a national team

Cristiano Ronaldo became the footballer with the most games played with a national team on Thursday.

The star reached 197 caps for Portugal in the duel against Liechtenstein for the European Championship qualifiers against Liechtenstein and surpassed the mark he shared with the Kuwaiti Bader Al-Mutawa.

Cristiano had tied Al-Mutawa’s record of 196 appearances by coming on as a substitute in the World Cup quarterfinal loss to Morocco in December last year.

The 38-year-old attacker became the European footballer with the most caps for a national team in 2021, surpassing Sergio Ramos’ 180 with Spain.

Cristiano, who is also the top male scorer at the national team level with 118 goals, reappeared with the national team after disappointing at the World Cup in Qatar. He lost the title starting in the knockout round and left the field in tears after losing to Morocco.

He acknowledged that his return to the national team was in doubt after the World Cup, but that he eventually decided that it was not time to “throw in the towel.”

New Portugal coach Roberto Martinez has said he still has Cristiano and has assigned the striker the captaincy for Euro 2024 qualifying.

Portugal’s group includes Luxembourg, Iceland, Slovakia and Bosnia-Herzegovina. The next duel is on Sunday against Luxembourg. The top two from each of the 10 groups advance to next year’s tournament in Germany.