Cracking duel in the quarterfinals of the Women’s Champions League. Bayern Munich welcomes Arsenal.

Cracking duel in the quarterfinals of the Women’s Champions League. Bayern Munich welcomes England top club Arsenal.

76. Minute – Now Schüller is down for almost a minute after a foul. It must have hit Bayern properly. This does not look good.

70. Minute – … but Schüller clears the ball on the line. Again, the hostesses are very lucky. But also students! The forward is by far the best player on the pitch.

70. Minute – Phew, now the Bavarians are literally begging for an equaliser. After a confusing situation in the penalty area, Williamson gets the ball in the six-yard box – shoots,…

61. Minute – … a lot of dizziness. The ball was almost in. That was truly a feat by Zadrazil.

61. Minute – The game is now picking up speed. Blackstenius jumps over two Bavarians in the six-yard box and also overplays goalkeeper Grohs with a header – but Zadrazil clears the line when he falls in dire need! Then Bavaria had…

59. Minute – … but her shot is blocked.

59. Minute – But Bayern has Schüller! She skilfully initiates a counterattack, after a considerable ball relay the ball comes to Rall, who moves from the goal line with a lot of overview to the 1-0 goal scorer lurking in the penalty area. Schüller takes the ball directly from the air with a lot of risk, …

58. Minute – … compensation is only a matter of time.

57. Minute – The Munich women just don’t get access, it always feels like they’re a step or two too late. If it continues like this, …

55. Minute – Duplication of events: As at the beginning of the game, Arsenal play the game, seem much more active and create one opportunity after the other.

50. Minute – That almost equaled it. Arsenal’s Foord stormed into the penalty area from the left, suddenly pulled in and curled the ball 16 yards to the right post. That was tight for FCB.

46. Minute – It goes on! The second half is coming up. The ball rolls again.

half-time break – If goal scorer Schüller has her way, the Bavarians can continue like this. “It’s going right now, we have more possession of the ball and can go into half-time satisfied,” she says at DAZN.

half-time break – The referee whistles for the break tea. FCB go into the dressing room with a deserved 1-0 lead. The start of the game was anything but successful. But after a hard tackle from Arsenal’s Wienroither against Bühl, the hosts really got going in the last fifteen minutes. Schüller in particular turned up the heat and could have scored a second goal after the lead.

44. Minute – Schüller is really getting going now, even has the 2-0 on his foot shortly before the half-time whistle – but her shot from the outside of the foot goes a few centimeters wide of the left post. A great chance!

40. Minute – That was a really strong move by Schüller, which obviously gave the Bavarians self-confidence.

39 minutes – 1-0 for Bayern Munich, goal scorer: Schüller

This is the lead for FCB! Schüller gets the ball in a central position on the edge of the penalty area, lays it on the right side to Rall, who crosses in a pattern to the edge of the six-yard box, where Schüller, who has run through, climbs up and heads the ball into the top left corner of the goal.

33. Minute – Bayern come into play better now. Magull and Schüller in particular are putting more and more emphasis on the offensive.

28. Minute – That used to be a ruthless attack: Arsenal’s Wienroither knocked down Bühl on the outside line with both feet. The German national player is not at all enthusiastic about it – and makes it known. However, the subsequent free kick ends up at Arsenal.