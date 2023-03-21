Crash Team Rumble: a date and a very small price for the service game

After having successfully remastered a now cult trilogy, and having offered an excellent Crash Bandicoot 4, the marsupial from Activision will return in a new new game with all its clique. No Crash Bandicoot 5 however, but a multiplayer game, a mix of party game, MOBA and game service. A recipe that will seek to seduce fans of the franchise and the curious by betting above all on fun. As a bonus, it has a rather attractive price.

A multiplayer game for Crash and his friends

Crash Team Rumble will indeed offer players the opportunity to embody The Bandicoot and several other iconic people from the license such as Coco, Tawna, N.Cortex or even Dingodile. Each character will have their own abilities and all will compete in 4 vs. 4 arenas. The objective will be to score points. This will require harvesting as many Wumpas fruits as possible to bring them back to their base, while facing other players who can also be attacked to recover their loot.

The game will offer a large roster of characters, each with a defined role (attacker, defender, etc.) when it is released, and several arenas with decors inspired by the environments that we have already come across in the different games.

An example arena from Crash Team Rumble

A release date and a beta for Crash Team Rumble

Recently, the game was the subject of a small gameplay leak on social networks. A brief clip that told us a little about the color of what awaited us. Eventually, the game ended up revealing itself. At the very least, he gave us several pieces of information.

Crash Team Rumble is therefore expected on PS5, Xbox Series, PC, PS2 and Xbox One from June 20 next and will support cross-platform play.

The new Activision title will also offer a phase of beta test to take the temperature with the players and prepare for its exit. This trial period will run from April 20 to 24. You can then try a handful of heroes and play on a few arenas. History to make you the hand.

A Crash Bandicoot service game

Upon its final release, Crash Team Rumble will be offered at a price of €29.99 in the standard edition, and €39.99 in the deluxe version. The reason for such a low price is obvious, since it is a party game based on a service game base. We will thus have the right to a whole bunch of cosmetics to unlock, free and paid, and a battle pass is already planned. The deluxe version of the game also allows you to unlock several levels.

For the sequel, Crash Team Rumble will be able to count on a constant follow-up and post-launch content will arrive at the rhythm of the seasons. Although nothing has been said about it yet, we can already expect new heroes, new cards and a whole bunch of cosmetics.