Crash Team Rumble: data di uscita, how will I access the Beta and all the editions

Activision Announces Crash Team Rumble Usage Data, new multiplayer game a squad 4vs4 sviluppato da Toys for Bob and on arrival il 20 Giugno 2023 su PC e all main console Xbox e PlayStation. The launch will be in anticipation of a Closed Beta dedicated to color that hasn’t effectuated the preorder of any version.

The Closed Beta includes five different characters of giocabili With Crash Bandicoot, Coco, Tawna, Neo Cortex and Dingodile, there are three different arenas for the parrot, which gives power to the maximum potenzialità di ogni singola mappa del gioco.

Other than the Standard Edition (29.99 US dollars) Crash Team Rumble will also be available in the Deluxe Edition version (39.99 US dollars) for PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. L’edizione standard includes in some a series of content post-launch and modalità a tempo limitato, access to the Closed Beta with the preorder and the Premium Battle Pass of Season 1.

The Deluxe Edition also contains approximately 25 livesli from the Battle Pass Stagione 1, il Battle Pass Premium della Stagione 2 and the Proto Pack with a series of customization options and other aesthetic oggetti. Se volete saperne di più vi rimandiamo ala nuestra preprima di Crash Team Rumble.