Crash Team Rumble has been given a release date

Activision has now announced when we will meet Crash Bandicoot again in the new Crash Team Rumble, which is after all a multiplayer game. The date to remember is the 20th of June and it is already possible to book in advance. If you want to do this, you also get access to the closed beta that will run between April 20-24. There will be support for crossplay, but it is unclear at the time of writing whether it will work already in the beta.

Crash Team Rumble is developed by Toys For Bob, which is also behind Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, and is released for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 and PC. As for the Nintendo Switch, Activision has not announced anything about whether there will be a release there as well, but for both of the previous games, the Switch version has been released afterwards, so it does not feel completely improbable that this will be the case this time as well.

Are you going to play Crash Team Rumble?