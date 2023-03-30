Credit rating Crif fights ban by Austrian data protection authority

The credit agency Crif (formerly Deltavista) has been buying data on all Austrians for years and processes it to calculate so-called creditworthiness scores. This scoring by the credit agency Crif in Austria is largely illegal, the local data protection authority (DSB) decided on March 24 (Az. D124.3816 2023-0.193.268). “Crif will appeal against the current decision,” the company said on heise online.

A crucial legal question is the source of the processed data. Crif buys information such as names, addresses and dates of birth from the address publisher AZ Direct Austria, which belongs to Bertelsmann. However, AZ collected the data for direct marketing and not for any other purpose. According to the data protection authority, the purpose limitation requirement of the GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) applies here. AZ is therefore not authorized to disclose or sell this data for credit assessment purposes.

Crif states that it has received legal advice from the Austrian Ministry of Economics, according to which address publishers are allowed to transmit address data to credit agencies for the purpose of credit ratings. In the proceedings before the DSB, Crif argued that, in the Ministry’s view, the assessment of creditworthiness falls within the area of ​​activity of an address publisher. Therefore, there is no change in the purpose of data processing.

This argument did not convince the DSB. To put it simply, something that is not prohibited under commercial law is not automatically permissible under data protection law. In its decision against Crif, the authority refers specifically to a decision by the Austrian Federal Administrative Court, according to which the relevant provision of the trade regulations does not qualify as a legal basis for the processing of personal data for marketing purposes (BVwG, November 26, 2020, W258 2217446-1).

Crif describes itself as a “bridge builder in distance selling between online retailers and consumers” who helps e-commerce companies to reduce the “extremely high economic risk”. “In addition, the verification of a credit agency like Crif reliably protects consumers from their identity being misused in online trading,” says the Viennese company, adding: “Crif transparently explains how Crif processes data at any time in its data protection declaration .”

The procedure in question was initiated by a person affected by data processing. He is represented by the civil rights organization Noyb, which celebrates the DSB decision as an important success.



(ds)

