Credit Suisse borrows up to CHF 50 billion

Struggling with a deep crisis of confidence, Credit Suisse is taking “decisive action” to strengthen its liquidity. The company announced on the night that it was redeeming its option to borrow up to 50 billion Swiss francs ($54 billion) from the Swiss National Bank (SNB). The borrowing is fully secured by first class assets.

The move comes after Swiss regulators pledged liquidity support to Credit Suisse after shares of the Swiss flagship fell as much as 30 percent yesterday. Credit Suisse is the first global, systemically important bank since the financial crisis to receive a tailor-made lifeline.

The dramatic price drop at Credit Suisse had triggered concerns worldwide and thrown the financial markets into turmoil. Credit Suisse is among the 30 banks in the world that are ranked “too big to fail” because their failure would have a devastating impact on the global economy.