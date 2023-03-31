Cretaceous Period in Cologne-Kalk: “Jurassic World: The Exhibition”

Köln.

“Jurassic World: The Exhibition” is the name of the new blockbuster exhibition in Cologne’s Odysseum. For whom the visit to T-Rex & Co. is worthwhile.

Isla Nublar has fascinated dinosaur and cinema fans for 30 years: it was in the summer of 1993 when the dinosaur enclosure of the same name was to open on the remote island in the blockbuster “Jurassic Park”. As is well known, that failed – but gave the world two film trilogies that are now an integral part of pop culture.

30 years after the dinosaurs conquered the big screen as lifelike as never before, they have arrived in Cologne-Kalk. In the “Adventure Museum” Odysseum, which has already housed a “Star Wars” show, among other things, since the weekend you can cross over to the notorious Isla Nublar and get up close and personal with various of its inhabitants, who actually died out millions of years ago.

“Jurassic World: The Exhibition”: 90,000 tickets were gone before the start

The brand “Jurassic World” apparently pulls powerfully. As Odysseum boss Andreas Waschk proudly announced at the press preview, 90,000 tickets had already been sold before the first opening day. The weekends are already largely booked up. “The feedback from the fans is overwhelming – the ticket sale was the most successful of all previous blockbuster exhibitions in the Odysseum,” said Waschk. The exhibition will therefore remain open until the summer holidays.

These dinosaurs await the audience at the Odysseum in Cologne

The visit to the dinosaurs in the cathedral city starts after a short introduction by walking through the iconic “Jurassic Park” gate – the fans know it from the films. To the uplifting sounds of the original film music by John Williams, the brachiosaurus stretches its XXL neck towards the newcomers. The makers saved the rest of the giant – otherwise they would have had to rent the cathedral.













The staff is part of the show at “Jurassic World” in Cologne

In the next room there’s a loud rumble in the warning flashing “animal transporter”. Suddenly the horned head of a Stygimoloch appears, and he makes a good noise over the room sound. The “animal keeper” in the khaki shirt affectionately calls his protégé “Styggi”. The park staff are part of the show and fully in the role. As in a real zoo, the inquisitive audience can ask questions to learn more about the animatronic prehistoric creatures or their extinct models.





And that too: heaps of dinosaurs to grab

After all, the “breathtaking adventure” is more than just entertainment – ​​you can/should (should?) learn something, as Michael Silver explains at the opening. The person in charge of Universal Parks & Resorts, who was flown in especially, reveals mischievously that you can even look forward to “dinosaur poop” in the show.

The “Indominus Rex” has its big appearance at a feeding at “Jurassic World” in Cologne’s Odysseum. Photo: Lars Heidrich / FUNKE Photo Services

That’s right: In the park’s “laboratory” there are not only dinosaur eggs under glass, but also three thick piles – you can grab the slippery silicone droppings with rubber gloves. “It makes you feel like Sam Neill,” comments one film-savvy visitor.

Ein Velociraptor in Leggings

The next stop on the tour is a meeting with the velociraptors, who were already staged like a thriller in the first film. (If you want to shine when it comes to the question of the keepers: Velociraptor means “fast robber”, “hunter” is only almost correct and deducts points). Three raptor heads blink in their mega muzzles, the fourth of which is empty. The name tag above it: “Blue” – the fans of the film series know him. In the next room you can watch his dressage – behind bars, of course. He looks good, you can hardly see the black leggings of the “puppeteer” in the raptor habit.

Screeching alarm when feeding the Indominus Rex

Of course, feeding the Indominus Rex later on in the tour is more spectacular. The creature is huge and has really bad teeth – agrees with the school class invited to the show premiere. There’s a lot of screeching – of course without blurring the cell phone recording. After all, you have a routine.

In addition to giants like these, you can also often find cute baby dinosaurs in the arms of their carers. They are sometimes reminiscent of Sascha Grammel’s weird bird Frederic, but actually have real role models. You can pet them, of course – but very carefully, please.

Selfie in the Gyrosphere car from “Jurassic World”

Rooms like the “excavation hall” increase the length of time families spend there – here the offspring can sweep up fossils according to the well-known pattern. You can climb into the spherical gyrosphere vehicles from the films for a selfie.

Cute: Baby Stygimoloch wants to cuddle. He is not the only young dinosaur in “Jurassic World: The Exhibition” in the Odysseum in Cologne. Photo: Lars Heidrich / FUNKE Photo Services

The finale of the tour is, how could it be otherwise, reserved for the “King” of the Cretaceous period: The Tyrannosaurus Rex has its grand entrance in the last room and is undoubtedly the highlight of the “Exhibition”. Here they scream again, what the young lungs give. After that, dinosaur fans will end up in the exhibition’s souvenir shop with maximum enthusiasm – who wouldn’t want to buy one?! The offer ranges from a cloth bag with the T-Rex logo to a plush raptor and a Lego set – you’ll find discount prices elsewhere, of course.

It goes without saying that “blockbuster exhibitions” are not cheap. Nevertheless, the visit is worthwhile – especially with children, of course. But adult fans of the films will also have fun – the scenery is lovingly designed with a love for detail. And you only meet a fully grown T-Rex in action in very few zoos.

>>> That’s what the tickets for “Jurassic World: The Exhibition” cost in Cologne

“Jurassic World: The Exhibition” until 3.9. in the Odysseum Cologne (Corintostr. 1). Tickets: €29.50, children & youth 3-15 years: €23.50. There is more information here.









