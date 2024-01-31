Crime in New York is down: NYPD Commissioner

New York City Police Department Commissioner Edward Caban delivered his first State of the NYPD address on Wednesday, in which, as expected, he recounted the department’s achievements.

Cabán assured that crime in general in the city, including shootings, deaths, robberies, rapes and others, decreased in 2023 thanks to the hard work of the uniformed personnel.

Cabán said that for the first time, less than a thousand shootings were reported, which represents a decrease of 25 percent compared to 2022.

“Thank you to @nycpolicefdtn for giving us the forum to address the state of the NYPD. “We continue to make New York City the safest big city in the country, thanks in large part to your support,” the NYPD said in a message on social media.

Cabán also highlighted Mayor Adams’ support for the NYPD, especially in recent weeks.

His words come after the city council overturned the veto of the “How Many Arrests” police accountability bill that requires police officers to document interactions with the public, a measure that has not been supported by the Department of Justice. Police.

The event also highlighted the uniform’s focus on acquiring and implementing technology such as the installation of cameras, the use of drones, tracking elements and radio encryption, which they will continue to expand during this year.

The work of community response teams to keep neighborhoods safe by taking guns off the streets was also mentioned.

His speech also comes after the release of Mayor Adams’ preliminary administration report, which among other things indicates that during the first four months of fiscal year 2024, police response to violent crimes was reduced by an average of 30 seconds, compared with the same period of the previous year.

Likewise, it points out that civilian complaints against police officers increased by 60 percent.