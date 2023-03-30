Crime statistics: It needs a close look/comment from Rebekka Wiese

badish newspaper

Freiburg (ots)

The police crime statistics summarize which crimes were recorded in the previous year. (…) The first alarming headlines, which are said to be derived from the figures, can already be read. It starts with the total number of crimes. (…) The only thing that is clear is that more criminal offenses were recorded. The number does not reveal whether it is because the police are investigating better or whether there is really more crime. The fact that the BKA has recorded more cases of child crime – a good 35 percent more than in 2021, 16 percent more than in 2019 – cannot be downplayed. But while some people may think of teenage gangs beating up, a closer look shows that children rarely attract attention with violence, but rather with insults or shoplifting. (…) It is important to debate such insights factually – without being guided by polemics. https://www.mehr.bz/khs90m

Original content from: Badische Zeitung, transmitted by news aktuell