Crimes against humanity continue in Venezuela

MIAMI.- He Castle Institute an organization that promotes the values ​​of democracy and human rights, denounced that in Venezuela the State “continues to commit crimes against humanity” by reporting the situation and conditions in which the more than 260 remain detained political prisoners that maintains the Nicolás Maduro regime.

In a statement, the Casla Institute reported forced transfers, prisoners who are held incommunicado, lack of information to family members and lawyers, confinement in torture cells, lack of adequate food and water, lack of medical care, intimidation, threats, among others.

He highlighted that on February 19, The transfer of an unknown number of political prisoners was carried out from the headquarters of the General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence (Dgcim) located in Caracas to the El Rodeo I Judicial Confinement Center, in Guatire, Miranda state. The statement stressed that the prisoners were taken “without the few belongings they had, without their families and lawyers being notified of said transfers.” He added that the “little information we have” is that they are “incommunicado in cells similar in size and content to the cells of the Dgcim’s dream house, without being allowed to communicate with their families, without drinking water, having than drinking water from street pipes.”

In addition, Casla highlighted that there is no information on whether medicines are being provided to those who need them, “since several have serious pathologies acquired during the time they have been detained, and we presume that gastrointestinal diseases will be added due to the type of hydration that they consume,” reported Infobae.

He recalled that several of the political prisoners have precautionary measures of protection against the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR)among them, General Héctor Hernández Da Costa and Colonel Oswaldo García Palomo.

“Until now it is known, and not because the regime has provided an “official list”, that in addition to those previously named, Lieutenant Colonel Igbert Marín Chaparro, Juan Carlos Marrufo, Leonardo Azocar and Daniel Romero from the ‘Sidor’ case were transferred; and José Gregorio Montiel, José Daniel Mendoza, José Antonio Moreno, Audelino Bermúdez and Jonathan Abache for the ‘La Viñeta’ case,” Casla noted in the statement.

He highlighted that “they all had precautionary protection measures when they were in the Dgcim and they were violated, physically and psychologically tortured in recent months, a situation that was notified to the IACHR in due course and we did not obtain a response.”

He recalled that the United Nations Group Against Arbitrary Detention declared that the detention of several political prisoners was “arbitrary” and demanded their release. Also, the cases were presented before the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Forced disappearance

He Castle Institute indicated that in recent months there has been “forced disappearance” of several political prisoners, which is evident in the fact that their families and lawyers have not been able to communicate with them, “they do not know with certainty where they are held, they do not know what their physical and psychological conditions are, and it is even unknown if they have been presented in some court”.

Due to the above, the institute denounced that “the Venezuelan State continues to commit crimes against humanity, turning it into a systematic daily practice to corner civil and military society, through the execution of arbitrary detentions, temporary forced disappearance, physical torture and psychological conditions of the detainees, threats, persecution and detention of relatives who are intimidated, terrified and threatened if they report.

Last Wednesday, the NGO Foro Penal published its most recent record that accounts for 264 political prisoners in Venezuela.

Source: With information from Infobae