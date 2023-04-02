Criminal case against Trump makes him ‘stronger’: Media

EU.- Both supporters and political opponents of former US President Donald Trump believe that the criminal case against him will not diminish his political chances and could even boost his campaign to return to the White House, reports the New York Post.

“The political persecution launched by Alvin Bragg (prosecutor in the case) is going to make President Trump stronger,” former Republican congressman and New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin told the newspaper. He also noted that some voters “are already raising significant concerns about this allegation” and speak of “political persecution.”

For his part, Democratic political consultant Jon Reinish said the criminal case “will reconsolidate the base around him, shifting the center of gravity back toward Trump, not so much as a candidate, but as something bigger than that: a cause”. “No one is that good at playing on the feeling of grievance and persecution,” he stressed.

“In the short term, there’s a mobilization effect, there’s a fundraising effect, which Trump is going to take full advantage of,” David Kochel, a GOP strategist, told Fox News.

Meanwhile, Axios reported that the former president has won the support of at least 37 Republican legislators in the House of Representatives, which could help him in the presidential campaign and in a possible trial. People familiar with the matter said Ronny Jackson of Texas and Elise Stefanik of New York have even been calling their House colleagues on Trump’s behalf in recent weeks, asking for support.

Likewise, a survey carried out by YouGov and Yahoo News shows that, after the decision of the Manhattan grand jury, Trump achieved a greater advantage over the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, his likely rival in the 2024 Republican Party primaries. Thus, 52% of Republicans or Republican-leaning independents said they would support Trump, while only 21% of voters would support DeSantis.

By comparison, in the previous poll conducted in mid-March, Trump had an approval rating of 44%, compared to 28% for his rival.

“Shameful weapon” of the judicial system

A Manhattan grand jury voted Thursday to indict the former president for his role in paying porn actress Stormy Daniels for silence. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg stated that prosecutors are working to arrange for Trump’s handover to the District Attorney’s Office.

In the first 24 hours after the court decision, Trump managed to raise more than four million dollars. The statement published on the politician’s website indicates that this “incredible” wave of donations shows that the American people consider the accusation against the former president as a “shameful weapon” of the judicial system by a prosecutor financed by the investor of Hungarian origin. George Soros.

The decision marks the first time a former president has been charged in a criminal matter. The indictment or conviction would not legally prevent the Republican politician from running for president again, since not having a criminal record is not among the criteria established by the US Constitution to determine who is eligible to be president.