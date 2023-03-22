Criminal complaint against Edesur for the death of a retiree

The Versalles neighborhood was shaken after the death of Elena, a 94-year-old woman who ended up hospitalized with more than 60% of her body burned and her lungs compromised.

This happened after a fire in his home when he had to use candles to light up in the midst of the massive power outages that occurred throughout the amba.

Her family confirmed that they will criminally denounce the Edesur company for Elena’s death, since she suffered blackouts for several days and no one was present at the scene to assist her.

Natalia, her granddaughter, affirmed that they abandoned a person and said that she is surely not the only victim as a result of the blackouts.

“This could have been completely avoided. The only reason she was using a candle is that it was lighting up because she had no light since Thursday. This is what we want you to know, the abandonment. A crew from Edesur never showed up , to this day no one was present,” the woman denounced.