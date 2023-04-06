Cristal vs Fluminense LIVE TODAY: ‘celestes’ lose 2-1 for Copa Libertadores

Fluminense goal!

MIN 55: Leandro Sosa (Cristal) finished off from outside the area and went near the angle of the Fluminense goal.

MIN 51: Ugh! Cano (Flu) finished off a cross and goalkeeper Renato Solís (Cristal) stretched and saved his goal.

MIN 48: Leandro Sosa (Cristal) stepped on Germán Cano (Flu) and a penalty was claimed. Referee Wilmar Roldán did not consider foul.

MIN 47: yellow card for Jesús Castillo (Cristal) for a foul against André (Flu)

MIN 46: the second half started.

The moment of the goal of Sporting Cristal vs Fluminense.

MIN 45+2: the first period ended. Cristal equalizes 1-1 against Fluminense.

MIN 42: Felipe Melo (Flu) yellow card for a foul against Yoshimar Yotún (Cristal)

MIN 35: Fluminense goal! Germán Cano draws 1-1 against Sporting Cristal.

MIN 17: Sporting Cristal goal! Joao Grimaldo opened the scoring 1-0 against Fluminense

MIN 16: Jhilmar Lora (Cristal) lost the ball at the start and Fluminense almost scored the first.

MIN 11: Phew! Germán Cano (Flu) hit the ball badly and wasted a clear scoring chance under the arc.

MIN 4: Ugh! Germán Cano (Flu) shot inside the area and goalkeeper Renato Solís saved the fall of his goal.

MIN 3: Felipe Melo (Flu) with restless head shot the Cristal bow.

MIN 2: Keno (Flu) finished off inside the area, but Leonardo Díaz (Cristal) rejects the corner kick.

MIN 1: the first period begins.

Captains Nino and Yoshimar Yotún carry out the protocol draw prior to the start of the Libertadores Cup.

The teams go out onto the field of play.

Sporting Cristal goalkeeper Renato Solis

Lineups of Sporting Cristal vs Fluminense

Sporting Cristal: Renato Solís, Jhilmar Lora, Ignácio Da Silva, Gianfranco Chávez, Leonardo Díaz; Jesús Pretell, Jesús Castillo, Yoshimar Yotún; Leandro Sosa, Joao Grimaldo and Brenner Marlos.

bolivian: Fábio, Marcelo, Samuel Xavier, Nino, Felipe Melo, Germán Ganso, Jhon Arias, André, Alexsander, Cano and Keno.

Cantolao soccer players, Rafael Guarderes and Renato Espinosa, at the National Stadium prior to Cristal vs. Fluminense.

Rafael Guarderes and Renato Espinosa, soccer players from Cantolao, at the National Stadium prior to Cristal vs. Fluminense.

Marcelo and fluminense arrived at the National Stadium for the duel against Sporting Cristal by Libertadores Cup.

Sporting Cristal vs Fluminense: Marcelo and the Brazilian team arrived at the National Stadium

infobae present at the National Stadium to cover the match Sporting Cristal vs Fluminense for the first date of the Libertadores Cup

The numbers do Tricolor em estreias na @LibertadoresBR! COME ON, FLUMINE! 🇭🇺 pic.twitter.com/43I9imrzhG — Fluminense FC (@FluminenseFC) April 5, 2023

Fluminense highlighted Fred and coach Abel Braga in the Copa Libertadores

Sporting Cristal vs Fluminense: the ‘flu’ highlighted participation in the Copa Libertadores

Sporting Cristal promoted match before fluminense by Libertadores Cup.

Marceloformer star of Real Madrid, now in the ranks of fluminensepublished the announcement of the duel against Sporting Cristal by Libertadores Cup.

Marcelo, a former Real Madrid player, published the announcement of Sporting Cristal vs Fluminense.

Sporting Cristal warned his fans about the rules of conduct at the National Stadium for the match against Fluminense from Brazil by Libertadores Cup. “The entry of prohibited objects and the entry into areas not allowed in the stadium is harshly sanctioned by Conmebol,” he indicates in the publication of his social networks.

Notice from Sporting Cristal to their fans prior to the duel with Fluminense.

Sporting Cristal released the recommendations for fans who attend the National Stadium for the duel for Libertadores Cup in view of Fluminense from Brazil.

Recommendations for Sporting Cristal vs Fluminense.

Joel Raffo, President of Sporting Cristalexchanged shirts with his counterpart from fluminenseMário Bittencourt, prior to the duel for Libertadores Cup.

Joel Raffo and Mário Bittencourt, presidents of Sporting Cristal and Fluminense respectively, exchanged jerseys. (Sporting Cristal)

Schedule of Sporting Cristal vs Fluminense

– Peru / 7:30 p.m.

– Brazil / 9:30 p.m.

– Mexico / 18:30 hours

– Colombia / 7:30 p.m.

– Ecuador / 7:30 p.m.

– Chile / 8:30 p.m.

– Paraguay / 8:30 p.m.

– Argentina / 9:30 p.m.

– Uruguay / 9:30 p.m.

– Venezuela / 8:30 p.m.

– Bolivia / 8:30 p.m.

Fluminense: The scorer of the Brazilian team, German Canoshowed a noble gesture with the children of the club’s academy in Peru prior to the duel against Sporting Cristal.

/peru/2023/03/30/sporting-cristal-will-face-a-forward-from-fluminense-who-beats-lionel-messi-as-argentinian-top-scorer-of-2022/

/peru/2023/04/04/sporting-cristal-reviews-the-last-time-that-fluminense-played-against-a-peruvian-team/

/peru/2023/03/29/the-key-of-tiago-nunes-to-compete-with-fluminense-has-a-route-of-champions-league-players/

Low

The Sporting Cristal coach, Tiago Nunes, will not have Irven Avila neither Alexander Duarte for injuries. Besides, Washington Corozo I would be in doubt and I wouldn’t know if it would be risky, considering that he is a differential player.

On the other hand, Fluminense will suffer the loss of Matheu Martinelliwho ended up injured in the last match against Flamengo.

Sporting Cristal published a video on social networks to motivate himself for the duel against Fluminense of Brazil for Copa Libertadores.

This is how Sporting Cristal and Fluminense arrive

Sporting Cristal comes from being one of the teams whose performance is one of the most consistent in the league 1. After playing eight games, he has won in four games and has drawn four times, results that place him in second place in the Opening Tournament with 16 points, two behind the leader Alianza Lima. However, in the last duel they tied it on a 1-1 visit against Deportivo Municipal with the score of Leandro Sosa.

Now, to access the group stage, the ‘rhymes’ left out of competition in the stages prior to Paraguayan National and Argentina Hurricane. In both keys, they knew how to compete and leave the name of Peru high.

In the case of fluminenseis one of the protagonists of the Carioca Championship. In fact, he ranked first, so he entered the knockout phases. However, after beating Volta Redonda, they had to play against Flamengo in the finals, where for now they are at a 2-0 disadvantage in the first leg.

He ‘flu’ It is one of the Brazilian teams with the best news. Not for something in his ranks does he have the former Real Madrid player, Marcelo, in addition to Paulo Henrique Ganso and the Argentine striker Germán Cano.

When Marcelo was introduced as a new Fluminense player at the beginning of 2023. (REUTERS) (PILAR OLIVARES /)

match referee

In the meeting between Sporting Cristal and fluminense there will be a Colombian shortlist. The referee will be Wilmar Roldán, whose assistants will be Alexander Guzmán and Wilmar Navarro. In the same way, Carlos Ortega will act as fourth official.

On the VAR side, it is in charge of Jhon Perdomo, who will have Heider Castro as assistant. Likewise, the Peruvian César Mongrut will be the one who will occupy the position of referee adviser.

The Colombian Wilmar Roldán will be the referee of Sporting Cristal vs. Fluminense for Copa Libertadores. (REUTERS) (RODOLFO BUHRER /)

Sporting Cristal vs Fluminense: possible alignments

Sporting Crystal: Renato Solis; Jhilmar Lora, Gianfranco Chávez, Ignácio da Silva, Rafael Lutiger; Jesús Pretell, Jesús Castillo, Yoshimar Yotún; Alejandro Hohberg, Washington Corozo, and Brenner Marlos. DT: Tiago Nunes.

Fluminense: Fabio; Samuel Xavier, David Braz, Nino, Alexsander; André, Marcelo, Jhon Arias, Ganso; Keno and German Cano. DT: Fernando Diniz.

Sporting Cristal vs Fluminense TV channel for Peru

In Peru, the match between Sporting Cristal and Fluminense of Brazil for group D of the Libertadores Cup It will be broadcast on Wednesday, April 4 at 7:30 p.m. FOX Sports 2 and Star+ will be in charge of disseminating this commitment. You can also follow incidents through Infobae Peru.

Channel to watch Sporting Cristal vs Fluminense for Copa Libertadores 2023.