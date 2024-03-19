Cristiano and Georgina’s vacation on a private island in the Red Sea: from 5,000 euros per night

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez They continue to travel hand in hand to every corner of the world. This time the couple has headed to the paradisiacal beaches of the Red Sea to enjoy a few days of disconnection with their children, Eva, Mateo, Alana Martina and Bella Esmeralda, as their latest movements on social networks show. Cristiano Jr has stayed in Saudi Arabia. The family has settled in the most luxurious resort on the private island of Ummahat, in Al Wajh Lagoonwhich opened its doors for the first time in December 2023.

This is the St. Regis Red Sea Resortdesigned by Japanese architect Kengo Kuma with interiors by Kristina Zanic Consultants, is a kind of oasis made up of 90 villas with all types of decor and incredible views of the crystal-clear waters of the white sand beaches that surround this resort. Each of the spaces has four bedrooms, a private pool, a solarium and personalized butler serviceamong the elements to highlight.

This is the St. Regis Red Sea Resort

To this we must add, the list of features inside this family resortsuch as luxury restaurants with top chefs, high-tech gyms and spas with all kinds of activities, play areas with entertainers and educators for the little ones, or men’s and women’s beauty salons with innovative treatments, such as Gold facial with 24 karat goldone of the star services of the St. Regis Red Sea Resort.

Enlarge This is the St. Regis Red Sea Resort,

This is not all, the tranquility that is breathed on the beaches allows tenants to enjoy acoustic activities such as paddle surfing, sailing, windsurfing or kayaking. There are also excursions to explore dormant volcanoes, places with historical heritage and the dunes that feed the desert.

Related news

As expected, the price to rent one of the villas does not fit many pockets. According to the official website, A night at the resort has a price of between 5,000 and 7,000 euros depending on the rooms and amenities chosen.

Follow the Diario AS channel on WhatsAppwhere you will find all the sport in a single space: the current news of the day, the agenda with the latest news of the most important sporting events, the most outstanding images, the opinion of the best AS brands, reports, videos, and some humor from time to time.