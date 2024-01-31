Cristiano Ronaldo’s exclusive gift to Georgina: a watch full of gems

Georgina Rodriguez has reached the 30 at all the way. This same Monday he celebrated his birthday in style, having been a few hours before in paradise, also known as the Maldiva’s Islandswhere he enjoyed all kinds of luxuries, its fine white sand beaches, and crystal clear waters in which he could even bathe.

Now, she spent her birthday surrounded by her family, all her children, and Cristiano Ronaldowhich once again has surprised the young woman with a gift not suitable for any pocket. A gift that Georgina herself shared this Tuesday through the stories on her Instagram profile.

Georgina has surprised her more than 56 million followers with a video in which she shows what the gift that Cristiano has given her is like: a luxurious watch that is full of precious stones, from top to bottom, and which also sports a pink strap.

Enlarge Georgina Rodríguez shows the watch that Cristiano Ronaldo gave her for her birthday.

Completely personalized

Thank you my love, the model herself wrote next to the jewel she was showing to the camera. A watch from Casio and whose model is the G-Shock Series 6900 that before reaching the hands of the model, has gone towards Jacob&CoFrom where They have completely personalized the jewel, embedding a series of precious stones throughout the piece that make the watch shine even more..

This has also made the piece totally exclusivesince neither on the Casio firm’s website nor on Jacob&Co’s does there appear a similar watch, which also makes it a high-end piece and with a price even higher than the average 200 euros it costs without customization. .