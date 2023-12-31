Cristina Pedroche at the New Year’s Bells 2024: how many times has she been on New Year’s Eve?

It’s already a tradition. Cristina Pedroche it has become an instant classic from the last day of the year, one of the faces that says goodbye to the calendar with the twelve grapes in a glass and on a fixture in Puerta del Sol every December 31. This year he does it again in what has been his television home for years.Antenna 3and with the special and emotional addition of having been a mother a few months ago.

Return to co-present the Chimes with Alberto Chicote in a picture that is already common. Together they are a powerful tandem and this has been demonstrated by the audience records during the last editions. However, she has not always been accompanied by the same person nor has she done so on the same chain.

The Vallecano has been there for nine years and this December 31 will be her tenth time co-presenting the special format. The first time was in 2014: then he did it in La Sexta and with Frank Blanco. Then he was the presenter of Zapeando and she was a collaborator of the same format. The following year she made the jump to Antena 3, led by Carlos Sobera and shining a charisma that did not go unnoticed. Already in 2016 he did it with Alberto Chicote. And since then, both have monopolized the end-of-year farewell on the Atresmedia network.

The mystery of the dress

Like every year, One of the main attractions that encourages viewers to eat the twelve grapes with Cristina Pedroche is knowing what dress to wear. What started as a funny rule has become a true tradition. Regarding this 2023, the Vallecana has announced that It will not be any color that has been worn another year and that, furthermore, The key can be found on his Instagram to decipher the mystery of his garment.

For now, it is known that her dress it’s finishedas she herself confirmed in zapping, since mid-December. I tried it on and my daughter saw it, and it caught her attention. There is no plan B, there is never a double dress. If something happens to him, I go out in a bathrobe or jeanshe joked, before revealing the security that no one suspected accompanies the set: it is owned by the person who designed it and then by Josie. He, with 100 security people, put him in Puerta del Sol the same day and then I take it home. After using it, he returns directly to the owner of him.