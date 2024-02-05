Cristina Pedroche cuts Dani Mateo after a joke about her daughter: It’s not funny

Humor is not always used in funny formats. Sometimes discomfort creeps in. These two sentences must have bounced, like a rubber ping pong ball inside a metal box, in the head of the spectator who during Monday afternoon saw zapping. The reason: a joke in bad taste, a slip of humor black, that Dani Mateo spear a Cristina Pedroche.

The comedian started the program joking with the Vallecana, whose entire look was jet black, like Platero’s eyes, and had long sleeves, also of identical darkness. Mateo, upon seeing her, fired the joke: Cristina, we accompany you in the feeling.

In the end as a mother she has not served

But that was not what upset the program’s collaborator. In fact, she stood up and showed the host her skirt. graceful and the complete outfit. Then Mateo joked again with his clothes, saying that, in effect, that touch turned him into a the merry widow. And she answered: My husband has gone to Dubi and I am sad.

The joke was taken over by the comedian, who returned to the relationship between his clothes and the funerary. Thank goodness, because I say: in the end as a mother it hasn’t helped. But nothing happens, she goes for another one and that’s it., Mateo pronounced, hinting at the little girl’s death. Pedroche’s face was broken down into verses and every centimeter of his face housed fifty collections of poems.

Hey, don’t make jokes like that. I’ts not funny, asserted the Vallecana, seriously and abandoning any joking grimace. At that moment Quique Peinado came to Pedroche’s rescue and also addressed the presenter: I already told you before the program that he didn’t find it funny and you told him so. Then peace came, sudden like lightning. She smiled and Mateo responded to Peinado: She doesn’t like it, but understand me, yes.