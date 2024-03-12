Cristina Pedroche explodes on social networks: The more I open myself, the more hate I receive

Interactions on Instagram Cristina Pedroche They are measured on the Richter scale while each publication carries with it an earthquake on social networks that, from time to time, transcends the screen. This answer, which is more sociological than geological, is explained with the more than three million followers that the Vallecano woman accumulates in the profile of the aforementioned platform. And tired of so much earthquake, Pedroche has spoken out.

The commotion began with a photograph in which the television actress posed with a dress crochet blanco. You don’t understand life until it grows inside you, he left in writing. The criticism from those people who shoot and then ask questions did not take long to arrive. And it was so massive that it forced Pedroche to clarify in the caption: It is a phrase from a book that has made me reflect. To me only to me.

I have the feeling that I do everything wrong on networks

But the matter did not end there. The collaborator of zapping share the publication on your stories adding that I still understand little. It was of little use. The comments continued to pile up and, in response to the words of a user, whose thinking was the generalized one on the part of the digital media sector that had set itself the goal of turning the profile of the Vallecano woman into a black cloud where they could vent their hatred. Those of us who are not have no idea, right?he wrote, bursting with a dense response that reflected his exhaustion.

Oh really? Please don’t take everything personal, the text began. Then he lamented the situation that, he considers, he is going through as a public figure: It is clear that whatever you say and whatever you say, there will always be someone who will be offended. I have the feeling that I do everything wrong on networks.

He once again insisted on the qualification that he had added in the very first moment: It is a phrase that I have read in a book and it has made me reflect and in the story I have put and still I understand little. With this statement, the people of Madrid asked for a little affection and empathy; and she did it please.

She is tired of that cloud, of the Richter scale and of the immense magnifying glass she feels on her with every step she takes. It doesn’t matter how many times I say I’m wrong, the more I show myself and the more I open up, the more hate I receive.sentence.