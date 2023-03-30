Crusader Kings III: The Royal Court expansion arrives May 17 on Xbox

The excellent Crusader Kings III continues to expand its offer for console players with the arrival of the game’s first DLC, released last year on PC, which is now coming to Xbox in less than two months.

Released in February 2022 on consoles, this expansion incorporates many elements centered around your court. Among the new features of this expansion is the Throne Room, which reflects the majesty and prestige accumulated by the player’s dynasty. However, this is reserved for kings and emperors. Now vassals and courtiers can ask the lord for help in judging disputes and settling various issues.

Who says courtyard also says culture and wealth, that’s why you can decorate yours with treasures, furs and food. In addition, your courtyard will be able to welcome artists, thinkers or craftsmen who will embellish it in their own way. This will add prestige to your yard and entice new thinking heads to come and sit there.

The artifact system involves passing down major works from generation to generation, but you’ll have to be careful that no one steals them or takes them during a siege. Finally, the mix of culture is added to the game and will allow you to unlock new ways of life and this will sometimes allow you to gain popularity and unlock bonuses. See you on May 17 to discover all this on Xbox Series X|S and PS5. Owners of the CK3 Expansion Pass or a Royal Edition will be able to enjoy the DLC at no additional cost.

As a reminder, Crusader Kings III is available in PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass. Those who would like to get started will therefore have a lot of additional content to discover.