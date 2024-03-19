The protests that began on March 17 in Cuba inspired Alexis Valdes; Once again the artist has dedicated some verses to his land that describe the awakening that Cubans are experiencing.

“Some verses for Cubans who fight and work for a better future. AND for my country that wants to be the great Cuba againthe great alligator of the Caribbean,” the comedian wrote before sharing his stanzas.

Alligator

Cuba is a sleeping alligator

that is waking up

of a long lost dream

to whom little is left.

The alligator is shaking

getting rid of laziness

that has been dominating him

controlling his head.

It’s hard to get out of lethargy

that became sad and customary

it’s been such a long time

that has vice and rust.

More despite the delay

the alligator stretches

and he is kicking his tail

because caiman, is caiman.

It is already rising

del pantano en que dead

is walking again

the great alligator of the Caribbean.

Throught social media dozens of artists have shown their unconditional support for the Cuban people who took to the streets to demand electricity, food and freedom.

After weeks of endless blackouts, hundreds of people in Santiago de Cuba, Bayamo and Cárdenas felt their cries of “Homeland and Life” while the regime repressed the protesters.