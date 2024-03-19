The protests that began on March 17 in Cuba inspired Alexis Valdes; Once again the artist has dedicated some verses to his land that describe the awakening that Cubans are experiencing.
“Some verses for Cubans who fight and work for a better future. AND for my country that wants to be the great Cuba againthe great alligator of the Caribbean,” the comedian wrote before sharing his stanzas.
Alligator
Cuba is a sleeping alligator
that is waking up
of a long lost dream
to whom little is left.
The alligator is shaking
getting rid of laziness
that has been dominating him
controlling his head.
It’s hard to get out of lethargy
that became sad and customary
it’s been such a long time
that has vice and rust.
More despite the delay
the alligator stretches
and he is kicking his tail
because caiman, is caiman.
It is already rising
del pantano en que dead
is walking again
the great alligator of the Caribbean.
Throught social media dozens of artists have shown their unconditional support for the Cuban people who took to the streets to demand electricity, food and freedom.
After weeks of endless blackouts, hundreds of people in Santiago de Cuba, Bayamo and Cárdenas felt their cries of “Homeland and Life” while the regime repressed the protesters.