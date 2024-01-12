Cuban-American former Miami-Dade school board member arrested for corruption

The Cuban-American Lubby Navarro She was arrested and is in a Miami-Dade jail accused of two counts of grand theft and two counts of organized fraud with a bond of $2,000,000, according to police reports.

The arrest warrant alleged that Navarro used school district credit cards for his own benefit, including trips, purchases of goods and other items not related to the school, the Miami-Dade State Attorney explained. Katherine Fernandez Rundle to the television Telemundo.

Navarro had been under investigation since she resigned from her position at the Miami-Dade County School Board in December 2022. “Their pending credit card processing expired in January 2023. Invoices and account statements needed to be reconciled, this is something that is usually done by the board members themselves. But in this case she had already left and they did not reconcile, (the school board) had many suspicions,” Fernández Rundle revealed.

The cards in the detainee’s possession are property of the district and they are given to authorities to purchase small items or to speed up purchases in times of need, the prosecutor added.

He also detailed that there were more than $100,000 in unauthorized personal purchases during 2022, which Navarro made, including a trip to the Dominican Republic for her mother, another to Las Vegas for her boyfriend, and one for his family to Disney World. .

Additionally, there were unauthorized purchases of appliances, electronics, clothing, health and beauty products, household items, home furnishings, food, and more than 178 gift cards were found.

“In this community, we deeply believe that our elected officials hold positions of not only authority, but also trust to improve the lives of every individual who lives here,” Prosecutor Fernández Rundle explained to Telemundo.

Navarro She was arrested at her home and the state attorney’s office asked a judge to deny her bail, Navarro’s attorney said.

The accused must now appear before the assigned circuit judge to present her case to be released on bail, they added.