Cuban arrested in Miami after crashing into a police patrol and fleeing the scene

A 32-year-old Cuban, identified as Yasmani Jaime Readswas arrested after colliding with a Miami-Dade police patrol car and fleeing.

The police officer was injured as a result of the incident, although there is no fear for his life.

According to the police report – cited by America Camel– On Wednesday night, an off-duty Miami-Dade Police Department officer was traveling westbound on Coral Way and turned left onto the Highway 826 on-ramp when a vehicle traveling toward the this one on Coral Way, he hit it.

“After the crash this individual fled the scene and a short time later abandoned the vehicle and continued on foot. “Our officers immediately established a perimeter in the area and were able to find and arrest him.”explained Ángel Rodríguez, spokesperson for the Miami-Dade police.

“If one is involved in a car accident, please remain at the scene. Call 911, provide first aid; That is something that this individual did not do and in this case, what is most shocking is that a police officer was involved,” the police spokesperson stressed.

This Thursday Yasmani Jaime Ulloa appeared in Miami-Dade criminal court, where he was charged with three counts of driving with an invalid license, leaving the scene of an accident and causing serious damage.

Judge Mindy S. Glazer He imposed bail of $2,500.

The injured officer was transported to Ryder Trauma Center where it is currently in stable condition.

Accident and hit-and-run cases are very common in Miami-Dadebut the police remember the obligation not to leave the scene of an accident.

“We are always warning all our drivers that, please, they cannot flee after an accident. Driving is a privilege and not a right. There are laws to follow,” concluded Ángel Rodríguez.

After the accident, an investigation file was opened to clarify the causes of the accident.