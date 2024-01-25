Cuban artists nominated for Premio Lo Nuestro for “Celular” by Maluma, Nicky Jam and Chainsmokers

In an exciting recognition of their exceptional talent and contribution to the urban pop dance music scene, prominent Cuban artists Chris Tamayo, Kadel and Cundi have been nominated for the prestigious Premios Lo Nuestro for their participation in the hit song “Celular” by Maluma, Nicky Jam and Chainsmokers.

Chris Tamayo, renowned Cuban composer, has played a fundamental role in creating the enveloping and meaningful lyrics of “Celular.” His ability to weave stories through music has contributed significantly to the song’s success.

Kadel and Cundi, talented Cuban producers, have brought their unique vision and technical expertise to the creative process of “Celular.” His production prowess has taken the song to new heights in the urban pop dance genre, creating a unique listening experience for fans.

The collaboration between Chris Tamayo, Kadel and Cundi, along with Maluma, Nicky Jam and Chainsmokers, has resulted in an extraordinary fusion of talent and creativity in the urban pop dance sphere. The nomination at the Premios Lo Nuestro is a testament to the exceptional nature of his work and its impact on Latin music.

Chris Tamayo, Kadel and Cundi have taken their art beyond borders, resonating with diverse audiences and conquering international stages. The Premios Lo Nuestro ceremony promises to be a night full of excitement and celebration, highlighting the unique contribution of these artists to the contemporary music scene.

Congratulations to Chris Tamayo, Kadel and Cundi for this well-deserved nomination!

(Press release)