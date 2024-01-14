Cuban barber prank on King the Magician in Miami

The Cuban barber played a nice joke on him Adonay Charon a King the Wizard in Miami.

The stylist had hidden a penis under his barber’s apron and began to rub it over her husband’s face. The goddess. When he “protested”, he then took out some woman’s breasts and placed them on her shoulder.

The video can be seen on Adonay’s Tik Tok account, where he has more than 220 thousand followers.

The barber usually makes these types of jokes with replicas of private parts to some of his most famous clients, such as the comedian José el enano, the influencer IamOyacito and the reggaeton singer El Micha.

Adonay has lived in Miami for two years, he is the owner of a famous barbershop in West Miami, where several Cuban celebrities such as artists, influencers and athletes, among them, the Gurriel brothers, Pollito Tropical, Chocolate and Baby Lores.

The 28-year-old has a unique style as a barber.

“I came to this country promoting the cuban style, but in my way. And that went viral. “I have reached 10 million views,” he commented in 2022 in an interview with DIARIO LAS AMERICAS.