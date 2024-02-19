Cuban baseball player Jorge Soler signs a three-year contract with the San Francisco Giants

The Cuban baseball player Jorge Soler signed an agreement with the San Francisco Giantsin which they commit to a three-year union, with a bonus offer of $42 million.

The 31-year-old player, who He left the Miami Marlins last year to become a free agent.was received by the team on their social networks with several publications.

“Soler Power has arrived in the Bay,” it said in one of them.

“The black and orange suits you,” represents a nod to the new uniform that the Cuban outfielder will wear.

Journalist Francys Romero set a goal for the player, who has also served as a designated hitter. “He could reach 200 HR in his career this very 2024. For that he needs to hit 30,” Romero said.

According to him official site of the Major League Baseball (MLB) Soler’s contract was made official after he satisfactorily passed the medical exams.

The San Francisco Giants team was focused on strengthening the outfield area, he said Farhan Zaidipresident of baseball operations for San Francisco, and assured that the arrival of the Cuban strengthens that area of ​​the team led by the new manager Bob Melvin.

Last season Soler played 137 games with the Miami Marlins, batting .250 with 36 home runs and 75 RBIs. He totaled 102 games as a designated hitter.

He made his departure from the Miami team official in November 2023, giving up the nine million dollars in his salary until 2024.