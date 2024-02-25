Cuban boxer Andy Cruz undefeated after winning his third fight as a professional in the US.

The Cuban boxer Andy Cruz decisively defeated the Mexican Brayan Zamarippa this Saturday night at the Caribe Royale Orlando, in Florida.

The boxer – a native of Alacranes, in the province of Matanzas – successfully defended the titles of the International Boxing Federation (IBF) at lightweight and the Continental Latin-American of the World Boxing Association (WBA).

Cruz won all rounds against his rival with scores of 100-90, 100-90 and 100-90.

The Cuban boxer – Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion and double Pan American champion – remains undefeated at 135 pounds as a professional and now has a balance of three victories and one knockout.

Sports media agree that the Cuban forcefully exhibited his formidable combination of punches and hand speed from the beginning of the fight against a Zamarripa who demonstrated a great fit.

The indisputable dominance of the Cuban boxer was maintained throughout the entire fight, making clear his technical skill and his ability to impose his fighting style, dominating the center of the ring and demonstrating his talent.

The 28-year-old boxer from Matanzas tried to escape from Cuba in June 2022 towards the Dominican Republic. However, that became a failed trip that resulted in his definitive expulsion from the sport on the island.

Finally “El Diamante” arrived in the United States in May 2023.

A few days after his arrival he signed a million-dollar contract with Matchroom Boxingthe company of Eddie Hearn, a British sports promoter who is president of Matchroom Sport and Professional Darts Corporation.

Cruz made his professional debut in 2023 in Detroit, where he faced Mexican veteran Juan Carlos Burgos, whom he won by unanimous decision of the judges, a victory with which he was awarded the international lightweight title of the International Boxing Federation. .

His second fight was with fellow Mexican Jovanni Straffon in San Francisco, whom he also defeated.