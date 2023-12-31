Cuban boxer Andy Cruz will have his first fight of 2024 in Florida

The Cuban boxer Andy Cruz has already agreed first fight of 2024 in the United States and it will be at the Caribe Royale in the city of Orlando.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion and double Pan American champion will face the next February 24 Mexican left-hander Brayan Zamarripawho has a record of 14 wins and two losses as a professional.

It will be the Cuban’s third professional fight and the first in the state of Florida, where he resides.

Reports the specialized media As that the fight will be part of the card that will feature the American Edgar Berlanga against the Irishman Padraig McCrory as its main fight.

Cruz He made his professional debut in 2023 in Detroitwhere he faced the Mexican veteran Juan Carlos Burgos, whom he won by unanimous decision of the judges, a victory with which he was awarded the international lightweight title of the International Boxing Federation.

Just a month before, on May 8, he signed a million-dollar contract with Matchroom Boxing, the company of Eddie Hearn, a British sports promoter who is president of Matchroom Sport and Professional Darts Corporation.

His second fight was with fellow Mexican Jovanni Straffon in San Francisco, whom he also defeated.

The Diamond arrived in the United States in May of this year.

The 28-year-old boxer from Matanzas tried to flee the Island in June 2022 heading to the Dominican Republic, on a failed trip that resulted in his definitive expulsion from sport in Cuba.

At the time of leaving the Island, he was considered the best pound-for-pound boxer in the Domadores de Cuba squad.