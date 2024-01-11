Cuban couple confronts gruero in Miami: “We were inside the car”

A Cuban couple confronted a thug who tried to charge their car while they were inside. The incident occurred at a gas station.

“With people inside the car you can’t tow us”the woman is heard saying while she was filming and trying to appeal to witnesses at the scene.

“He can’t do that, it’s disrespectful”added his partner, who escalated his tone until threatening to fight the guy.

“He hit me and everything, I’m going to sue him. I’m going to sue you,” said the Cuban at another time, who did not hesitate to affirm “You are a sing…”.

The man even took off the flip-flops he was wearing to climb onto the back of his vehicle and take something out of the trunk.

The driver, for his part, remained unchanged inside his vehicle, reporting the incident via audio. It is unknown how the incident ended.

“They couldn’t even finish the pizza”the Miami Problems Instagram account mocked.

In the comments section of the publication, dozens of Internet users gave their opinion about what happened, many of them attacking the Cubans.

“Miami could have its own show,” said one commentator in reference to the unusual incidents that are frequent every now and then.

At the closing of this note, the circumstances that led to the attempt to tow the Cubans’ vehicle by the tow truck are unknown, something that gave rise to all kinds of speculation among the readers of Miami Problems.

Similar incidents are frequent in Miami.

A few weeks ago, the argument between an elderly driver and the driver of a tow truck who hitched his car for exceeding the parking time went viral, an incident that also generated controversy among Miami residents.

In that case, the old man, who had exceeded the parking time by almost an hour, tried to talk to the driver of the tow truck who had already hooked up his vehicle.

However, he did not listen to his arguments and told him that he was breaking the law, and that he was going to tow him to the warehouse anyway. The situation became increasingly violent, with the old man threatening to “fight him” while he brandished a cane in his hand.