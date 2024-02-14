Cuban exiles pray for the freedom of Cuba and political prisoners

MIAMI .- Representatives of the Cuban exile met Tuesday night at the Ermita de la Caridad in Miami, the Catholic sanctuary dedicated to the Virgin of Charity of Cobre, patron saint of Cuba to pray for the freedom of his country and the political prisoners who suffer the repression of the Castro regime.

The religious event included the participation of Father José Joaquín Espino, rector of the Hermitage, who called for the end of the dictatorship in Cuba and in countries such as Venezuela and Nicaragua, and for the release of political prisoners.

Former political prisoners also participated in the prayer round Cubans Ángel de Fana and Jorge Luis García Pérez ‘Antúnez’, who demanded the freedom of Miguel Díaz Bouza and Ernesto Borges, two of the oldest political prisoners in Cuba, who are serving 30 and 26 years in prison, respectively, for opposing the communist government .

De Fana stated that Bouza and Borges “are imprisoned for solely trying to achieve freedom for Cuba, and that is why they have a life sentence.” In turn, ‘Antúnez’ cried out for the “health of Cuba and our brothers.”

“I also want to ask God for Nicaragua, for Venezuela and for all those who do not have a voice, and also for Colombia so that the claws of communism do not take the Colombian people,” he said.

“God has not abandoned us”

Orlando Gutiérrez-Boronat, ARC coordinator.

Likewise, in the event held outdoors, a few steps from the Ermita boardwalk, the national coordinator of the Assembly of the Cuban Resistance (ARC), Orlando Gutiérrez-Boronat, assured that the Castro-communist regime “is not going to intimidate us.” .

He noted that “in the last two days” the Havana dictatorship has increased its campaign of harassment against him and other opposition leaders in exile.

Gutiérrez-Boronat mentioned Ukraine and Taiwan as “peoples that are resisting,” and emphasized that “God has not abandoned us, as some may believe,” which he intertwined with the biblical passage about the 400 years of slavery of the people of Israel. in Egypt.

“But God sent prophets and the Cuban people have risen up to continue fighting against that tyranny,” the activist noted.

According to its organizers, the meeting at the Ermita de la Caridad was a “gesture of solidarity and hope” on the part of Cubans and people of other nationalities living in the United States, who do not forget their homeland or their compatriots who They suffer the violation of their human rights and freedom.

Los exiles Cubans asked “God and the Virgin of Charity” to intercede for them and for the end of tyranny in Cuba.

Nicaragua

Meanwhile, Muñeca Fuentes, a human rights activist in Nicaragua, maintained that “the best weapon we have against socialism is prayer.”

“Socialism has destroyed the dignity of human beings so that their souls are lost. Women in prison in Cuba are mistreated, abused and even raped,” she said, adding that Rosario Murillo, wife of Nicaraguan dictator Daniel Ortega, “represents Satanism” in that country.

For his part, Nicaraguan activist Honorato Espinosa put in context that “Nicaragua and our people have given their lives for the country, and we will continue fighting because we are children of a country, not of a demon (Ortega).”

Political prisoners

Meanwhile, former Cuban political prisoner Luis Zúñiga, who served as moderator of the event, highlighted that “women have also been victims of totalitarian communist regimes and have fought hard, and are in the prisons of these regimes.”

A campaign by the Union of Latin American Parties (UPLA) and the ARC, launched in June last year, is “sponsoring” 137 Cuban political prisoners, the vast majority in captivity after the protests of July 11 and 12, 2021 (11J) on the island.

Rejection of communism

Zúñiga also said that “communist regimes have always been rejected by the people, and hence the murders and persecutions against those who rise up to demand their rights.”

According to international organizations, there are more than 1,000 political prisoners in Cuba, 700 of whom participated in the popular uprising of 11J, when thousands of Cubans took to the streets to demand freedom, democracy and an end to the health, economic and social crisis. social situation that the Caribbean nation experiences.

Dairon Hernández Pérez, son of the Cuban political prisoners Loreto Hernández García and Donaida Pérez Paseiro, displays a banner demanding the freedom of his parents

The Cuban regime responded with violence and repression on 11J, arresting, beating and imprisoning hundreds of protesters, activists, journalists and artists. Many of them have been accused of crimes such as public disorder, attack, resistance, contempt, instigation to commit a crime or sedition, and have been subjected to summary trials, without legal guarantees or access to defense.