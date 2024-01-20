Cuban explains why he chose Arizona to live in the United States

And Cuban influencer who has been living in Arizona for six months He explained on his networks why he was in that state to live in the United States instead of Florida, where Cubans who emigrate to that country usually settle.

Christian González de la Moneda, who identifies himself as San Memeroopened a thread on his Twitter account in which he details what life is like there, with its pros and cons.

The first pro is the good balance that exists between salary and income.

“He minimum wage in Arizona is $13.85this is the base but they don’t pay this in many places, for example, dishwasher they pay from $15 to $18 an hour; kitchen, between $17 and $25,” she said.

“Las Rents are quite affordable, studios for $800-$900one-bedroom apartment in condominium 1000-1400 (depending on the area)”, he added.

Another advantage that San has found is that almost all jobs are designed for Americans, therefore, there is no (large-scale) aggressive exploitation of Latinos towards Latinos themselves.

“Here it is normal to see Americans in any job, therefore, They pay well and you have your benefits“, he pointed.

Something that the young man likes is that almost everyone speaks English, so the emigrant needs to learn it and will be obliged to do so.

“Be careful, it’s not that you can’t live without the language, you always can, you have the translator on your phone whenever you need, I know many Latinos who don’t know English and everything is fine,” he clarified.

One good thing about Arizona is that it is close to many major cities such as Las Vegas or Mexico itself.

“I have friends who go to Mexico to buy some things because it is much cheaper and literally, it takes just over three hours, even for cosmetic surgery I know who has gone,” he explained.

“Oh I forgot that the Freeway (Expressway) is public, that is, you don’t have to pay it every time you passyou already pay for it taxes. And marijuana is legal,” she concluded.

As for the negative aspects, he said that there are no large Cuban communities, so sometimes it bothers him that most people know so little about their culture or that there are not many Cuban food places.

“The climate is very dry and extreme, in hot weather it is very hot and in cold weather, very cold. For us, those of us who come from humid climates, it is strong, because it is not the cold or the heat to which we are accustomed , it’s dry, like putting your head in the oven,” he explained.

“Little flow of Cubans here, therefore, it is unlikely that you will have friends/family nearby, it is hard to start from 0 without a hand outside the home, but it is possible, you will soon make friends and everything will be fine,” he assured.

San Memero – who has more than 65 thousand followers on Instagram and 121 thousand on Twitter – resides in the city of Phoenix.

In November, he celebrated his first year in the United States and celebrated by publishing nine pieces of advice that he said helped him in the adaptation process.

“Completely grateful to this great country that has allowed me to have everything that I would never have been able to in Cuba,” he said then.

His advice was fundamentally focused on the search for organization, control, goals and adaptation to the environment, the latter marked by the always useful recommendation of learning English.