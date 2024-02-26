Cuban father murdered in front of his family in Houston

A Cuban father was shot dead in front of his wife and two young childreninside his home in the city of Houston, Texas, early this Sunday, according to police reports.

Noel Espronceda Frómeta35 years old and a native of Cuba, was murdered in cold blood by three individualsaround 2:30 am on Sunday, when he was at home with his family.

He murder was committed at a home located in the 5300 block of Castlecreek, near South Post Oak Road, in southwest Houston, where Espronceda lived with his wife, his six-year-old son and his five-year-old daughter..

According to authorities, around 2:30 a.m. three masked suspects entered the family’s home through a side door, presumably to rob them.

A surveillance camera captured the moment when at least one man wearing dark clothing approaches the house, enters and seconds later the lights go out.

The victim heard the noise and told his wife to get down, before the bullets began to go through the bedroom wall. He was standing when one of the suspects shot him, police said. The officers found him dead in the hallway.

The traces of multiple bullet impacts They were marked in the Cuban family’s house. Officers found numerous shell casings, probably from two different weapons, they said. local media.

“It is very traumatic for the wife and children. “It’s a situation no one ever wants to be in,” said Detective David Higgsfrom the Houston Police Department (HPD), to the television channel KTRK. “It doesn’t make sense right now.”

“We believe it is an isolated event,” the officer added. “There is no reason for anyone else in the area to be worried.”

Liannis Martínez, stepdaughter of the victimdeclared to Telemundo Houston: “They committed a massacre because what they did is a massacre.”

“My mother is in shock, all of this happened in front of her, in front of the children,” said Martínez, who was not present during the shooting; and he assured: “It is a robbery because she has no enemies, she does not have any type of business that she could have any type of problems, a robbery.”

The motive for the shooting is still unknown and it does not appear that anything was stolen, police said. The investigation of the facts is ongoing.

HPD asked anyone who may have seen suspicious individuals or vehicles in the area to contact their Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.