Cuban players from FEPCUBE repeat victory in second exhibition game and score their first home run

The Dream Team of the Federation of Professional Baseball Players of Cuba (FEPCUBE) repeated victory this Monday in its second exhibition game, this time against the team of Houston Apollos.

The game was held at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field at the University of Miami, where the Cubans won by 2 runs to 0 against their rivals, in a match where the Cuban team hit its first home run.

“Two games, two wins! The dream is just beginning and there are many more to come. “We continue adding and more together than ever”the entity wrote on Twitter.

In nine innings the Cuban players shut out the Houston university students, with a victory for pitcher William Gastón and a game saved for Raidel Orta.

The players sang the national anthem before starting the match.

It was Leonys Martín from Villa Clara who hit the first home run in the history of FEPCUBE. Leonys took the fifth shift in the offensive order and the ball disappeared into right field.

Also in the first inning, Mesa Jr. hit the first hit of the afternoon-night. The youngest of the Mesa brothers took advantage of his speed to complicate the Houston Apollos defense.

Then, Yordys Valdés struck out and Edgar Quero missed on a long ball to left field.

Peña, director of the Cuban professional team, and his team placed veteran José Ariel Contreras to start the match. The man from Pinar del Río retired all the batters he faced with ground balls through the infield.

Then, first reliever Odrisamer Despaigne exhibited fastballs over 90 miles and also dominated comfortably.

At the end of this note, Chicago White Sox Cuban prospect Edgar Quero found a partner in the second base and drove in the second run with a powerful line drive. In this way, the independent Cuba team increased the difference on the scoreboard to 2×0 at the conclusion of the third episode.

