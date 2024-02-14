Cuban receives her brother at Miami airport with a bunch of bananas after 54 years without seeing each other

A Cuban-American who had not seen her brother living on the island for 54 years received him along with other members of her family at the Miami airport in a special way: with a bunch of banana.

The lady, called Ondina and a native of Baracoa, in the province of Guantánamo, explained in statements to journalist Mario J. Pentón, the cause of the singular occurrence.

“I hadn’t seen my brother in 54 years and I wanted to greet him with a memory of our childhood, because we would go into my father’s fields and start cutting bananas and bananas.”explained the lady.

“It was so that he had a memory of what we experienced, and I am very happy and very grateful that the humanitarian parole has reached my brother,” she added.

Questioned by one of her relatives about what they would do with those bananas, the grandmother answered happily: “Oh, make a fufu!”

The images of the moment of the reception at the Miami airport showed about twenty happy people, with balloons and a banner that said: “Ondina’s troop.”

So far, more than 8,000 Internet users have reacted to the emotional images and almost 900 have left comments, many of them praising the beautiful way that the lady found to connect with her family member despite more than half a century of separation: a shared childhood memory.

It is not the first singular welcome in recent weeks at Miami Airport.

In January, a video went viral on social media in which Cuban Rigoberto Castillo Díaz received his 21-year-old nephew with a pickaxe, a shovel and a pair of boots, a clear message about the need to quickly adapt to work in the United States as only way to get ahead.

In subsequent statements, Castillo Díaz admitted that his idea was a bit exaggerated, but argued that it was the way he found to send a message that he considers valid for all immigrants, but that was especially dedicated to Cubans.

“It has to be done because he is a man who comes from a fractured society, a society broken from every angle you look at it. I am of the opinion of saying that it is better to build men than to have tomorrow than to repair broken men,” Rigoberto concluded.