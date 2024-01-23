Cuban reliever Aroldis Chapman will play this season with the Pittsburgh Pirates

The Cuban reliever Aroldis Chapman agreed to a one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates for $10.5 million, journalist Francys Romero exclusively announced.

Chapman, who won the last World Series with the Texas Rangers, These days he is incorporated with the independent Cuba teaman initiative of which he has been one of the promoters.

The supersonic 35-year-old from Holguin will thus enter his 14th season in the Major Leagues.

Chapman has saved 321 games throughout his career in which he won two World Series rings, the other with the Chicago Cubs in 2016.

Recently, Chapman said he was happy to be part of the independent Cuba team of the Cuban Professional Baseball Federation (FEPCUBE).

“It’s incredible to get here and see so many Cuban baseball players training together, it’s a dream come true,” he told reporter Jorge Ebro from the Demie Mainieri field of Miami Dade College (North Campus).

The star pitcher recalled that he was involved in the project from the beginning, when he told manager Brayan Peña and Duque Hernández, general manager, that he was available.