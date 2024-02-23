Cuban reunites with her family at Miami airport

A Cuban woman was able to reunite with her family in the United States, one of those emotional family reunions that spread on the Internet and move Cubans no matter where they are.

On this occasion, the video was shared on TikTok by the journalist Univision Javier Díaz, since its protagonists are his former neighbors in Cuba.

“I played with them and they watched me grow. “Her daughter has been in Miami for a few years and received her mother, her younger brother, her stepfather and her mother’s husband’s brother,” she said.

The recording begins with the moment when the girl runs away when she sees them. Of her group, the one who comes forward is her little brother, who melts into a strong hug with her, to which her mother joins.

“Oh, how big you are, my dear, so small that I left you!” exclaimed the young woman as she hugged the child, almost her size.

According to the reporter, the four left Cuba via Nicaragua and spent a long stay in Mexico before arriving in the United States.

“Cuba continues to empty and its people shout only freedom day after day,” said Díaz.