Cuban shares video of raft crossing to the US: “Dreams are built”

A young Cuban woman shared an inspiring video of her raft journey from the island to the United States, escaping communism and seeking to conquer her dreams.

The tiktoker Yeniffer Rubido He shared his video in December, but it continues to generate debate on social networks, where he accumulates hundreds of comments in support of the Cuban rafters.

“Dreams are not fulfilled, they are built. Those were my words a year ago, when packing a backpack full of desires and embarking on a new path,” commented Yeniffer.

The young woman arrived in the United States in 2022. She acknowledged that things are not easy for Cuban rafters, especially after the restrictions imposed by the US government to control the migration crisis. However, he assures that it was all worth it.

“It has been a year full of efforts with its bad days in which it crossed my mind to give up, but also with good days in which I overflowed with emotion,” she commented.

Yeniffer’s message resonated deeply with thousands of Cubans who, like her, have left the island to escape the repression, poverty and hunger caused by decades under the rule of the communist regime.

Arriving in the United States does not mean that the fight for dreams ends. On the contrary, this is the first step for the immigrant.

If you want to conquer your dreams you have to paddle every day, and overcome increasingly powerful and diverse waves. That is why this Cuban rafter assures that “dreams do not come true.” They are built with perseverance, and overcoming fears every day, with a clear strategy of how to achieve the objectives.

“I’m not where I want to be, but I’m not where I started either,” said the young woman who keeps her passion alive to achieve her goals.