Cuban wanted for murder in Kentucky arrested in Miami

A Cuban who was wanted for a murder in Louisville, Kentucky, was arrested this Monday in northwest Miami-Dade after a spectacular chase that ended in a traffic accident.

Liobys Caro-Mena, 38, was wanted by the police department of that city as a “person of interest” in the murder of Alain García Pérez, 45, who was found on Sunday in his home in the Iroquois neighborhood, in Louisville, died of injuries due to blunt force trauma.

Caro-Mena will be extradited to Kentucky, but also faces charges in South Florida in connection with the chase, which ended around 7:45 a.m. on Northwest 27th Avenue, just south of Northwest 119th Street.

Miami-Dade police said they had received word that Caro-Mena, who was driving the deceased man’s red Chevrolet Camaro, was possibly in South Florida and that detectives had searched the area before detecting him.

“They attempted to conduct a felony stop and once the vehicle stopped and the officer attempted to approach the vehicle, that is when the subject decided to flee the scene,” Miami-Dade police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta said.

During his escape, the Cuban first collided with a car, but continued driving. He then lost control near the intersection of Northwest 119th Street, collided with another car and overturned.

“There was a lot of stopped traffic and that caused him to lose control of the vehicle, hit five other cars and overturned, which is the scene we see behind us. He was trapped inside the vehicle and Miami-Dade County rescue units managed to extract him and airlift him to Trauma Ryder, where he is in stable condition,” Zabaleta added.

No one else was seriously injured, although several people were slightly injured. The chase occurred at a busy time.

The stolen vehicle was taken to the FBI office in Miramar.

Louisville police said it is too early to officially consider Caro-Mena a suspect in the death of Alain Garcia Perez.

The Cuban currently faces felony charges of car theft, fleeing and eluding police, and leaving the scene of the accident without suffering serious bodily injury.

Police also cited him for reckless driving and driving without a license.

He is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight (TGK) Correctional Facility on $30,000 bail.