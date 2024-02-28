Cuban woman from Miami arrested accused of attacking a neighbor

A 51-year-old Cuban woman was arrested on Monday after attacking a neighbor with whom she had a violent argument in a housing complex in the city of Miami.

The detainee, identified as Maria Arteagaappeared this Tuesday in Miami-Dade criminal court, where Judge Mindy S. GLazer formally accused her of charges of corporal assault and assault against a person over 65 years of age.

Mike Vega, spokesman for the Miami police, explained in statements to America Camel that around 11:30 am on Monday they received a phone call saying that an elderly woman had been attacked.

It all started when María Arteaga found out that her neighbor, who lives in an adjacent building, she had complained to the rental office about the noise she and her family members were making.

María Arteaga then began to argue with the elderly woman, whom she ended up pushing violently, which caused the victim to start crying.

The arrest warrant reveals that the now accused even tried to look for an object with which to hit the victim, in addition to verbally threatened her, telling her that he was going to break her head, that he was going to hit her and that he was going to scratch her car.

Mugshot of the accused (Miami-Dade.gov)

The incident occurred at an apartment complex located at 95 Northwest and 71st Street in Miami.

During her court appearance, the judge imposed a restraining order on María Arteaga with different restrictions, and ordered that the case be reviewed.

At the moment the woman was denied the right to bail and a public defender was appointed to represent her.

At the close of this note there are no other details about the case, which comes in the middle of a growing concern of the authorities about the massive arrival of migrants to South Florida, which in the last two years has generated some coexistence problems and an increase in crime.