Cuban Yasiel Puig lives a unique experience of a champion

Become champion in the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League it is only the visible part of an iceberg of good feelings for the Cuban Yasiel Puig who considers it a moment that “is not a dream.”

It is possible that Yasiel Puig, who began the winter season in the Dominican Republic, did not have in his thoughts, even more hidden, playing in Venezuela, much less lifting the cup of that rented circuit.

At the time Puig was hired by the Tiburones de La Guaira, it was understood as a bold move for the management that had not been a champion for 38 years and in that part of the calendar, as the ultimate decision to adjust the course.

La Guaira was not even in the top three places in the table, but it was going through a complicated episode, as they changed management personnel and even carried out transactions of young talent for current power. In short, they sacrificed the future for the present.

Everything worked for La Guaira. They qualified, were the best team in the Round Robin (Postseason) and beat Cardenales de Lara in the grand final. Puig was part of that success with an exorbitant presence with the wood. He batted with consistency and seemed to regain the form of him that had faded in recent years.

That big league with great projections lost its compass and found it again with Tiburones. This overwhelming pace shown in the LVBP allowed him to get a Minor League contract with the Tampa Bay Rays. If “Crazy Horse” maintains his level, it is very likely that he will return to the “Big Show.”

However, that has to wait at least a few months, for now, Yasiel Puig is living a waking dream.

The celebration of the guairista team along the entire coastal strip of the state allows Cubans to experience something that only few can. Many players can be in the big league, but not all can be champions and Puig has the luxury of saying that he achieved both.

“For me it would be a pleasure to return and continue being champion,” Puig highlighted at the end of the last match in the LVBP. “I will play in the Caribbean Series with Tiburones from Venezuela and we are going to be tough to face the strongest, which is the Dominican Republic with respect to the other teams.”

Yasiel Puig committed to the Venezuelan team and hopes to continue adding achievements in baseball.