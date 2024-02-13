Cuban Yasmani Grandal signs a season with the Pittsburgh Pirates for 2.5 million

The Cuban receiver Yasmani Grandal He reached a one-season agreement with the Pittsburgh Pirates, during which he will receive $2.5 million.

According to reports The Associated Pressconfirmation has not yet been given by the sports club because it still depends on Grandal complying with the medical examination.

If his incorporation becomes official, Grandal would join the Dominican Endy Rodríguez (23 years old), and the Americans Jason Delay (28) and Henry Davis (24).

However, Rodríguez was ruled out of the position during the 2024 season because he underwent reconstructive elbow surgery in December due to an injury while playing in his native Dominican Republic.

With the arrival of Grandal, Pittsburgh seeks to strengthen the position.

The official site of the Major League Baseball (MLB) defined the 35-year-old receiver as one of the best during the first 10 seasons of his career.

The figures provided by the sports institution show an OPS of .807 with 172 home runs at the plate during the seasons from 2012 to 2021, in which he also recorded 74 defensive runs saved behind the plate, numbers that placed him only behind Buster Posey and Puerto Ricans Yadier Molina and Roberto Pérez among all MLB catchers.

The independent portal Swing Completo also echoed the news by saying that Cuban Grandal will join his compatriots Aroldis Chapman and Johan Oviedo in Pittsburgh.

“Grandal spent the last four seasons in the Chicago White Sox and now joins what will be the fifth franchise in his MLB career,” they noted on their Instagram account.