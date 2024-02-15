Cuban Youtuber Hildina receives her mother in the United States: “Finally together!”

The Cuban youtuber Hildina (Hilda Núñez Díaz), who It arrived in mid-July 2023 in the US. In the company of her baby and her father through humanitarian parole, she was finally able to receive her mother in United States territory on February 8.

And video shared by Hildina on her YouTube channel, it showed the preparations for the reunion and the emotional welcome to her mother, who was entertained with balloons, stuffed animals and flowers at the airport.

The celebration then continued at home with a cake and a family toast.

The young youtuber left Cuba in May 2023 heading to Trinidad and Tobago. She traveled with her father and her baby after being a victim of harassment by State Security for her publications on social networks, where she showed the daily reality that exists in the country, marked by scarcity and poverty.

Pick up included She was detained in Cuba on several occasions. The last time was in March of last year, when the political police seized all of his work tools to prevent him from making videos showing what is happening on the island.

While she was with her father and son in Trinidad and Tobago, they received humanitarian parole and the three were able to travel to the United States and meet with Hildina’s husband, who was already in US territory.

Once in the United States, the YouTuber was shocked by her new life, so different from the scarcity that reigns in the country she left behind. Still adjusting to her new life, Hildina was dazzled by the shopping centers and cleanliness in all places.

In a video published a couple of months ago, the YouTuber explained why it was her father and not her mother who accompanied her when she left Cuba. She explained that her mother had Spanish citizenship and they thought it would be easier for her to leave the country.

Finally, after almost seven months of separation from her mother, Hildina is now happily enjoying the reunification of her family.