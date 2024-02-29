Cubana and her two children kidnapped in Mexico are now safe in the US.

The migration crisis has brought with it an increase in cases of kidnappings of Cubans in Mexicoone of the episodes being that of a woman and her two children, who have managed to reach the United States safely.

Osvaldo Hechevarriawho identifies himself as the woman’s brother and the minors’ uncle, confirmed through his Facebook profile that the family is now out of danger.

The young man expressed his gratitude in an emotional publication addressed to all his friends and people he met in the process of saving his family kidnapped in Mexico.

“To all those who helped me, I have no words. You are all my family because you saved my sister and my nephews. You have already released them, you freed them, and they are in the United States. You are all warriors… I love you” Osvaldo said to the Cubans who collaborated with money and sharing their story on social networks.

Over the weekend, the young man detailed the financial difficulties they faced to achieve the release of his relatives, highlighting the solid chain of solidarity which was formed to raise funds.

Facebook Osvaldo Hechevarría

“We have collected 1,800 dollars thanks to everyone’s help, only 900 dollars are missing before they can be released. The pressure was such that, if the amount was not completed in three days, they would be handed over to a cartel,” but they managed to gather everything and On Tuesday the mother and her two children were released.

The increasing cases of kidnappings of Cubans in Mexico They are a reflection of the dangers of the migration crisis.

A week ago, it was confirmed death of a Cuban migrant 62 years old under suspicious circumstances. His body was abandoned, without shoes, on a dangerous highway in Mexico.

Days before, the disappearance of another Cuban was reported, Melissa de la Caridad Blanco Gonzáleza young immigrant who was last seen when she was in Tapachula.

The immigration situation of the Cubans in Mexico It continues to be high risk and the community remains alert to the possibility of new cases of kidnappings or disappearances, due to the great violence that exists in that country, which is the last point on the migratory route to the United States.