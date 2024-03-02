Cubana is surprised by the size of onions in the US

A Cuban mother let her daughter record her surprise when she saw such large onions in a supermarket in the United States.

The social network user TikTokidentified as @yenybartendershared a video in which she was shopping with her mother, who was amazed by the products she saw, until her expression became capitalized when she saw the onions.

“Don’t tell me those are the onions, please,” he said, pointing towards where the red onions were and in a tone that mixed laughter with emotion.

“Film all that, film it, but I have never seen an onion so big in my life at my age,” he said as he walked up to the onions to see them up close.

The astonishments of Cubans, which are later turned into videos, after visiting supermarkets for the first time and seeing the variety and quality of products they present, also cultivate their own essence on social networks.

In June 2023, a young Cuban woman admitted to the variety of products in a Miami supermarketthat “not even Charles III dared to do so much.”

The phrase refers to the Carlos III store in Havana, recognized for being one of the stores with the most varied offers on the island, but which undoubtedly falls short of any supermarket outside the country.

Natali, as she calls herself TikTokshowed his admiration for a market full of basic products and foods such as fruits – kiwi, melons, bananas –, various meats and jams.

Recently, a Cuban who visited a Walmart supermarket in the United States for the first time He couldn’t help but get excited and amazed when he stepped into the place.

“The face of a Cuban when he sees a Walmart for the first time,” user @maydammnpep wrote about the video on TikTok. Images that have made hundreds of Cubans react who have seen themselves reflected in the scene, since they themselves felt that way the first time they visited a supermarket outside of Cuba.