Cubans in Spain denounce labor exploitation by the island’s regime

MADRID.- Recent research published by The Basque Journal brought to light testimonies of Cubans who have been victims of exploitation in Spain rated by organizations such as Prisoners Defenders as a form of “modern slavery.” The report reveals the reality of Cubans who have been subjected to abusive labor contracts by the island’s authorities.

The article exposes the case of three Cuban citizens who have been affected by this exploitation: a sports specialist, a naval mechanic and an electrical engineer. According to the testimonies collected, these workers were subjected to exhausting work hours that ranged between 54 and 77 hours per week, with low salaries and deplorable working conditions, reports the web portal. CubaNet.

The most alarming thing is that many of these workers did not even have full knowledge of the terms of their contracts, and some did not even know what their employment fate would be upon accepting employment. In addition, they were prohibited from having a private life or taking their families with them, turning their situation into forced isolation.

The investigation reveals that Cubans received less than half of the salary they were entitled to, while the rest went into the hands of the Cuban regime. In fact, part of what was promised was not delivered to them until they returned to Cuba, further depriving them of necessary economic resources.

Cuban doctors – ap AP/File

The testimonies also reveal the constant threat to the privacy of workers. One of the cases mentioned exposes how a worker was reprimanded for maintaining personal relationships with a Spanish colleague, facing the prospect of two years of separation from her profession once she returned to Cuba.

The situation is worsened by the sanctions imposed by the Cuban regime on those who decide not to return to the country after ending their contract. These sanctions can imply up to a seven-year ban on entry to the Island.

On January 2, the United Nations made public the Accusatory Letter that it sent to the Cuban regime accusing it of forced labor, one of the forms of modern slavery as pointed out by the Special Rapporteurs on Human Trafficking and Slavery on November 6, 2019. , in the first of three accusations of this nature that Havana received from the UN.

Shortly after, on January 24, Prisoners Defenders (PD) said it had access to the Cuban regime’s response to the accusations of slavery practices presented by the United Nations Special Rapporteur, Tomoya Obokata.

Source: EDITORIAL/with information CubaNet