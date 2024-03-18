Cubans took to the streets of Miami in support of the protests on the island

From the emblematic Versailles restaurant, on popular 8th Street in MiamiCubans residing in the United States gathered to demonstrate their support for the spontaneous and massive protests that began this Sunday, March 17 in the city of Santiago de Cubaand they spread to others country territories.

“As protests break out in Cuba, our Cuban community showed its support tonight,” they said from the Instagram profile of onlyindadewhere they also shared a video in which the attendees chanted fragments of the song “Homeland and Life”.

The presenter and comedian José Carlucho also broadcast a video in which he groups several interviews of Cubans attending this demonstration in Versailles, where the request was for “Freedom”, and the expressions that if the people of Cuba were in the streets, Well, from Miami they were also going to support them.

Cacerolazos, Cuban and United States flags, music, accompanied the Cuban demonstrations in Miami, whose objective was to support those from within the island who stood up against the government, but also to publicize the cause that is defended in the island.

The protests against the government’s mismanagement of the energy crisis, the food shortage, and the freedom of Cuba, began this Sunday in the central Avenida de Carretera del Morro and 9th street of Veguita de Galo, in the city of Santiago de Cuba. Then it spread to towns like CopperYet the Bayamo cityin Granma.

Artists and Cuban activists living abroad showed their solidarity with the protest.