Cubans try Argentine mate: “That tastes like lightning”

Curiosity ended in laughter, when some Cubans tasted for the first time matein the Argentine influencer’s house John of Montreal (Juan Marcos Giménez) in Miami.

The culture of mate crossed borders and reached Cubans through TikTok, known for its family content and Christian principles.

Juan tried to introduce his Cuban friends to the consumption of mate, the quintessential energy drink from Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay, Brazil, Bolivia and Chile, but apparently it was not very successful.

The reaction of the Cubans was immediate. Between confusion and jokes, one exclaimed: “That tastes like lightning”, evidencing the variation in the palate of those on the island, who are more accustomed to the strong flavor of the café.

The experience of tasting the typical bitterness of mate It was quite an adventure for these islanders who did not hide their surprise.

They didn’t like it, but there was a high dose of ignorance because the mate is not common or easy to acquire in Cuba. “Won’t this hurt?” asked the other taster.

He cultural impact of mate and its consumption is widespread in the world. It is rooted in South American countries and has unexpected popularity in the Middle East. But, certainly, for Cubans it is terrain yet to be discovered.

Will it be a matter of time before this infusion gains followers on the island or will it remain an exotic rarity for Cuban tastes?