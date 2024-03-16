Cuqui La Mora launches parody of “You have to be born again”

Cuqui La Mora released another of his witty parodies and this time he chose the song by El Chulo, Wampi, Dany Ome, Kevincito El 13 and Lex White “You have to be born again”.

For months now The song has been sweeping social media.ranking at the top of the success lists and her challenge became one of the most popular, hence the Cuban comedian chose this hit for her parody.

With that humor that characterizes her, Cuqui made a version that was very much her own in which, following the same rhythm, she changed a good part of the lyrics.

“I am better than you and I owe the saints / Chamaco I owe my brilliance to my dad / People like you if they want to go far I advise you / To reach this level you have to spend a lot of money”says the new chorus in Cuqui’s voice.

Unlike the challenge launched by the singers, the comedian’s dance involves passing an egg all over her body.

Cuqui’s advice to get rid of everything bad includes, in addition to the egg, cleaning with a bush full of husk and a job to get ahead.

Cuqui La Mora usually makes fun parodies of popular themes of the moment and also some dedicated especially to Cuban rulers whom he openly mocks.